Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing New Man After Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner has seemingly moved on after her divorce from Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones star was photographed kissing her new boyfriend in London on Friday, December 8th. According to TMZ, Turner's new man is British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, but goes by Perry. He's reportedly the eldest son of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, and is a major stakeholder in the Pearson family media empire.

The couple walked down the streets of London holding hands and kissing but this isn't the first time they've been spotted showing PDA. TMZ previously obtained photos of Sophie and Perry kissing each other in Paris in October but it was unclear if they were in a relationship at the time.

The new relationship comes about three months after Turner and Jonas announced they were getting a divorce after four years of marriage. On September 6th, Joe and Sophie shared a statement on their Instagram accounts confirming their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the joint statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

In October, Sophie and Joe came to an amicable agreement on their custody battle over their daughters Willa (3) and Delphine (1). The former couple then shared a statement with media outlets saying, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents."