Blanchard continued talking about the personal significance of Swift's song for The Hunger Games movie soundtrack. "To me, the message was... keep your eyes open because you never know who's out to get you, out to sabotage you, and it rang true for me in prison as well, because it's not exactly a friendly environment."

In 2015, Blanchard started an online relationship with Nicholas Godejohn and the two plotted to kill her abusive mother Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard. In June of that year, Godejohn fatally stabbed Clauddeinnea in her home and was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Gypsy was pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years.

"If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick," she told PEOPLE following her release, "or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that. Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day."