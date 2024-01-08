FedEx Referenced Immediately After Founder's Son's Firing As Falcons' Coach

NFL Network made a reference to FedEx immediately after its report of Arthur Smith, the son of company founder Frederick W. Smith, being fired as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach.

A clip reposted by Barstool Sports' X account shows a transition from a graphic of NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport's X account post on Smith's firing into the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week.

"Oh this is not nice," 'NFL GameDay' host Chris Rose said, acknowledging Smith's ties to the company as the graphic is shown. "But this is what we've got to do sometimes, people."

Smith's firing was initially reported by Rapoport just after midnight local time and and confirmed in a statement shared by owner Arthur Blank on the team's website minutes later.