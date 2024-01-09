21 Savage Announces Release Date For New Album 'American Dream'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 9, 2024
21 Savage will drop his new album a lot sooner than expected.
On Monday night, January 8, the Grammy award-winning artist announced the official release date for his forthcoming LP American Dream. The announcement arrived after he debuted his star-studded movie trailer for "American Dream: The 21 Savage Story" starring Caleb McLaughlin, Donald Glover, Druski and more. Throughout the preview, the "Rich Flex" rapper performs the first song to come from his album, which will feature music inspired by the film. After the trailer dropped, 21 reposted the clip and confirmed that his third studio album will arrive this Friday, January 12.
American Dream The Album Friday! pic.twitter.com/nhbczP2PoS— Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) January 8, 2024
"American Dream The Album Friday !" 21 wrote in his caption.
The album will come five years after 21 Savage released his I Am > I Was album. The 15-track album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and sold 131,000 album-equivalent units. It went on to earn two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song thanks to his collaboration with J. Cole "A Lot." Following the success of the album, 21 went on to drop two collaborative albums, Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin and Her Loss with Drake. He also spearheaded the soundtrack for Spiral: From the Book of Saw in 2021.
Within the past two years, 21 Savage has contributed to several major records including Usher's "Good Good" with Summer Walker, Nas' "One Mic, One Gun" and "Run" with YG, Tyga & BIA. He's also up for several Grammy awards this year alongside Drake in categories like Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and more.
Look out for 21 Savage's new album out this Friday.