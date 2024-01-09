21 Savage Announces Release Date For New Album 'American Dream'

"American Dream The Album Friday !" 21 wrote in his caption.



The album will come five years after 21 Savage released his I Am > I Was album. The 15-track album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and sold 131,000 album-equivalent units. It went on to earn two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song thanks to his collaboration with J. Cole "A Lot." Following the success of the album, 21 went on to drop two collaborative albums, Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin and Her Loss with Drake. He also spearheaded the soundtrack for Spiral: From the Book of Saw in 2021.



Within the past two years, 21 Savage has contributed to several major records including Usher's "Good Good" with Summer Walker, Nas' "One Mic, One Gun" and "Run" with YG, Tyga & BIA. He's also up for several Grammy awards this year alongside Drake in categories like Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and more.



Look out for 21 Savage's new album out this Friday.