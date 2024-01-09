Timothée Chalamet Addresses Selena Gomez & Kylie Jenner Golden Globes Drama

While he mostly ignored the photographer chasing after him on the streets of LA, he did respond when they asked if everything was good between him and Selena. "Of course," Chalamet replied.

Kylie shocked fans on Sunday night by attending the Golden Globes with Chalamet. While the two didn't walk the red carpet together, the audience cameras captured several sweet moments between the couple, including a kiss. Kylie attending the awards show confirms recent reports that claimed the two had gotten more serious over the holidays.

“Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” the insider told Us Weekly last week. They added that they've also been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.” The insider continued, “Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything," and noted that Chalamet is “always making her smile and they have a very special connection."