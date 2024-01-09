Timothée Chalamet Addresses Selena Gomez & Kylie Jenner Golden Globes Drama

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 9, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is addressing the recent rumors about drama between him, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez. Following the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 8th), the internet ran wild with rumors and theories thanks to a video of Selena and Taylor Swift gossiping during a commercial break.

Lip readers hired by outlets claimed that Selena was telling Taylor she tried to get a picture with Timothée but Kylie told her no. Now, the actor is setting the record straight in a new video from TMZ. As Chalamet walked around LA, he was spotted by a TMZ paparazzi who hounded him for details about the supposed drama.

While he mostly ignored the photographer chasing after him on the streets of LA, he did respond when they asked if everything was good between him and Selena. "Of course," Chalamet replied.

Kylie shocked fans on Sunday night by attending the Golden Globes with Chalamet. While the two didn't walk the red carpet together, the audience cameras captured several sweet moments between the couple, including a kiss. Kylie attending the awards show confirms recent reports that claimed the two had gotten more serious over the holidays.

“Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” the insider told Us Weekly last week. They added that they've also been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.” The insider continued, “Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything," and noted that Chalamet is “always making her smile and they have a very special connection."

Selena Gomez
