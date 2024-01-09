Most people might need a reminder to wash behind their ears or the bottom of their feet, but few folks actually know it is also important to clean your belly button. You might already toss a piece of lint out of your navel every day or two, but below that, deep in your belly button, there could be more stuff that needs to be removed, and if it isn't, things can get pretty unpleasant.

Author and award-winning doctor Sermed Mezher posted a video on Instagram explaining the consequences of leaving debris in your belly button, and it has left viewers "feeling sick." The clip shows forceps picking out stuff from deep in a belly button. Dr. Mezher states that "tons of debris," like clothing, hair or skin, can be "compacted" in the hole. If it isn't removed, it can cause navel irritation, a bacterial or fungal infection and, at the very least, it can wind up smelling pretty funky.