Bears Make Decision On Matt Eberflus' Future

The Chicago Bears reportedly plan to keep head coach Matt Eberflus amid the firings of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and several assistants, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (January 10).

"After extensive meetings Monday and Tuesday, the Bears are not making a head coaching change and Matt Eberflus officially is expected to return for the 2024 season, per league sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.

The team also confirmed that Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles and President and CEO Kevin Warren were scheduled to appear at a press conference at Halas Hall at 3:00 p.m. local time. Eberflus has gone 10-24 during his two seasons in Chicago, which included a league-worst 3-14 finish in 2022 and a 7-10 season in 2023.

The Bears officially announced the firings of Getsy, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts on their official website Wednesday.