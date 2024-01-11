Baby's Name Is So Bad A Judge Had To Change It Then Ban It

One of the most exciting decisions for new parents is what to name their newborn. Some moms and dads go with traditional names while others use something a little more unique. Sometimes the less popular names can be quite beautiful, but there are many cases where they just wind up being bizarre and occasionally really bad. Here in America, no matter the name, it is pretty much allowed, but that isn't the case everywhere. In France, names need to be approved by a court, and the name one pair of parents picked was deemed so unacceptable that a judge promptly changed it and banned anyone from ever trying to use it again.

The pair picked the name Nutella for their little girl, but the French court rejected it. According to French paper La Voix du Nord, the judge explained the decision stating, "The name 'Nutella' given to the child is the trade name of a spread" and that it is "contrary to the child's interest [because] to be wearing a name like that can only lead to teasing or disparaging thoughts." He then changed her name to Ella.

The French actually were far more strict with names not too long ago. Up until 1993, French parents could only pick a name from a list of acceptable options, which were mostly names based on Catholic saints. These days, they are able to give their kids any name, but if a judge finds that their choice is not in the best interest of their child, then it won't be allowed. Previously, judges have rejected the name Babar for a little girl and another girl's name of Fraise, which means strawberry.