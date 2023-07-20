Baby's Name Is So Bad That Nurse Calls Child Services

When a child is born, often times the closest nurse is the first person to learn the name the baby's parents gave it. They hear all kinds of monikers from common names to unconventional or weird ones to just plain bad ones. However, one set of parents picked a name so terrible for their newborn that when the nurse heard it, she felt the need to step in and take extreme measures to get them to change it.

Her story was shared on Reddit's AskReddit page in a post that asked, "Nurses and midwives of Reddit, have you ever tried to talk new parents out of a baby name? What was it?"

Apparently, the newborn's parents wanted to name their child Monster Galileo and the nurse pleaded with them not to. When they wouldn't budge, she called child services, but even then the parents persisted. It seems they went through with it too, though little Monster now goes by Galileo.

Interestingly, that wasn't even the worst name mentioned in the post. A different nurse spoke about a mom who attempted to call her daughter Latrine. The nurse wrote, "I had to explain to her that she was naming her poor baby after the hole in the ground that soldiers s**t into. She was horrified and changed it to Katrina." However, the nurse went on to note that two days later, Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.

Another person said:

"My classmate's mother was a maternity nurse and she has a couple who wanted to name their son Collin but wanted to give him a unique spelling for it. (I do not understand why parents do this. It doesn’t make a boring name more interesting all it does is set your child up for lifelong inconvenience.) They spelled it out for her to put on the birth certificate C-O-L-O-N. They tried to name their son colon. As in, the organ attached to your anus. When the nurse explained this to them they were painfully embarrassed and asked her to write it down with the normal spelling instead. I don’t think they’ll ever live it down."

Someone else chimed saying that they worked as a registrar at a hospital and saw all the names on the birth certificates. Some standouts they noticed were Killer, Syphilis and Sweet Prayer Sunrise.

