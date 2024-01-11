Projected Top Candidate Won't Replace Nick Saban At Alabama

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning removed himself from the list of potential candidates to replace Nick Saban at Alabama on Thursday (January 11).

Lanning, 37, who worked as a graduate assistant for Saban in 2015, shared a video confirming his decision to remain with the Ducks amid a report that he was in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday (January 10) following news of the seven-time national champion's retirement.

"If you're scared your coach is leaving, then come play for us. The Ducks aren't going anywhere, and I'm not leaving," a caption stated in the video, which also included audio of Lanning saying "I want to be here in Eugune for as long as Eugene will have me."