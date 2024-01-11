Projected Top Candidate Won't Replace Nick Saban At Alabama
By Jason Hall
January 11, 2024
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning removed himself from the list of potential candidates to replace Nick Saban at Alabama on Thursday (January 11).
Lanning, 37, who worked as a graduate assistant for Saban in 2015, shared a video confirming his decision to remain with the Ducks amid a report that he was in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday (January 10) following news of the seven-time national champion's retirement.
"If you're scared your coach is leaving, then come play for us. The Ducks aren't going anywhere, and I'm not leaving," a caption stated in the video, which also included audio of Lanning saying "I want to be here in Eugune for as long as Eugene will have me."
Lanning also addressed the speculation during an appearance on 'the Pat McAfee Show' shortly after sharing the video.
“I think getting your name put in the conversation speaks to what we’re doing right here right now. But yeah, this decision’s been made for me since I took this job,” Lanning said. “I love what we have here, I love the support, the administration I have. I mean we’ve got the things built to where we can be that team and we just gotta continue to take steps in that direction to get where we want to be.”
"Getting your name put in the conversation for the Alabama job speaks to what we're doing here in Oregon..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2024
This decision has been made since I took this job and I love what we have here" @CoachDanLanning #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JjepWaerfn
Lanning, who had previously worked as a defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Georgia, has gone 22-5 (15-3 Pac-12) during his first two seasons in Oregon, which included a 12-2 (8-1) record in 2023.
Saban is just one week removed from guiding the Crimson Tide to a record eighth College Football Playoff appearance, having lost his final game to the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl College Football Semifinal in Pasadena, California. The 72-year-old had previously downplayed retirement speculation during his weekly appearance on 'the Pat McAfee Show' last Thursday (December 4), three days after his team's loss.
Why do you think retirement gets brought up every single year for you Coach..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024
"Because I'm getting old I guess 😂😂
I just think it's the way of the world now"
Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YBDgReL147
“Look, I ask everybody who asks me that question, ‘Are you going to be here for four years?” he said. “Some players ask me when I’m going to retire. I look at them and say, ‘Can you guarantee me that you’re going to be here for four years? They look at me like, ‘Hell, no.’ ...
“I just think it’s the way of the world now."
Saban, who also coached the NFL's Miami Dolphins for two seasons prior to being hired by the Crimson Tide in 2007, won six national championships and nine SEC championships during his 17 seasons at Alabama, having previously led SEC West rival LSU to a BCS national championship in 2003 and two SEC titles in 2001 and 2003. The West Virginia native concludes his collegiate coaching career with a 292-71-1 overall record, which includes one season at Toledo, five seasons at Michigan State and five seasons at LSU.