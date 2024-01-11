Sum 41 'Salute' Rage Against The Machine By Covering One Of Their Hits
By Katrina Nattress
January 12, 2024
Last week, Rage Against The Machine's Brad Wilk dropped a bombshell on fans when he announced the band was retiring from touring. To show their support and "salute" the iconic rockers, Sum 41 shared a live cover of their hit "Sleep Now In The Fire," which was recorded during their Hellfest performance last June.
In the light of the news of @RATM never performing again, we wanted to salute one of our all time favorite bands," Sum 41 wrote on X. "Here's our cover of "Sleep Now in the Fire" live at @hellfestopenair 2023."
In the video, frontman Deryck Whibley announces the cover by asking guitarist Dave Baksh to start the song. “Dave, why don’t you play one of the best guitar riffs ever written,” he wrote, praising Tom Morello.
See the tribute below.
In the light of the news of @RATM never performing again, we wanted to salute one of our all time favorite bands. Here's our cover of "Sleep Now in the Fire" live at @hellfestopenair 2023. pic.twitter.com/z5e96spLQ9— Sum 41 (@Sum41) January 8, 2024
Sum 41 will also be retiring soon. Last month, they officially announced their final album Heaven x Hell. “Once I heard the music, I was confident enough to say, ‘This is the record I’d like to go out on,’” Whibley said in a statement. “We’ve made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it’s unique to us.”
“I love Sum 41, what we’ve achieved, endured, and stuck together through, which is why I want to call it quits,” he added. “There were so many times we could’ve broken up. For some reason, we kept sticking it out. I’m proud of that. It’s the right time to walk away from it. I’m putting all of my energy into what’s ahead. This is going to be the biggest tour of our lives, and I want to make it the best show we’ve ever done. That’s it.”
Sum 41 is playing at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2024, which takes place on January 13th. Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party are also on the bill. Fans across the country will be able to listen to this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO live as the show will be broadcast across iHeartRadio alternative and rock stations across the country, and on the free iHeartRadio app.