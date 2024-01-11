Sum 41 'Salute' Rage Against The Machine By Covering One Of Their Hits

Last week, Rage Against The Machine's Brad Wilk dropped a bombshell on fans when he announced the band was retiring from touring. To show their support and "salute" the iconic rockers, Sum 41 shared a live cover of their hit "Sleep Now In The Fire," which was recorded during their Hellfest performance last June.

In the light of the news of @RATM never performing again, we wanted to salute one of our all time favorite bands," Sum 41 wrote on X. "Here's our cover of "Sleep Now in the Fire" live at @hellfestopenair 2023."

In the video, frontman Deryck Whibley announces the cover by asking guitarist Dave Baksh to start the song. “Dave, why don’t you play one of the best guitar riffs ever written,” he wrote, praising Tom Morello.

See the tribute below.