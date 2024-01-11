NFL Team Is 'Going After' Bill Belichick: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly prioritizing Bill Belichick as their top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday (January 11).

“The guy they are going after is Belichick by the way,” the source said. “I don’t know if they’ll get Bill, but that’s who (the Falcons) want.”

The report comes shortly after the New England Patriots confirmed their decision to part ways with Belichick after 24 seasons and three days after Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced the firing of former head coach Arthur Smith on Monday (January 8).

Belichick ranks first third in NFL history with 301 wins, having won 36 games during his first head coaching tenure with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95. The Patriots have, however, struggled in recent years, making only one postseason appearance since the departure of longtime franchise quarterback Tom Brady in 2020.