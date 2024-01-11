NFL Team Is 'Going After' Bill Belichick: Report
By Jason Hall
January 11, 2024
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly prioritizing Bill Belichick as their top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday (January 11).
“The guy they are going after is Belichick by the way,” the source said. “I don’t know if they’ll get Bill, but that’s who (the Falcons) want.”
The report comes shortly after the New England Patriots confirmed their decision to part ways with Belichick after 24 seasons and three days after Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced the firing of former head coach Arthur Smith on Monday (January 8).
Belichick ranks first third in NFL history with 301 wins, having won 36 games during his first head coaching tenure with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95. The Patriots have, however, struggled in recent years, making only one postseason appearance since the departure of longtime franchise quarterback Tom Brady in 2020.
New England had previously won the AFC East during all but two seasons during Brady's 20-year tenure, which included the 2008 season in which he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.
Belichick is one of seven NFL head coaches to have spent more than 20 years with one franchise following George Halas (40) of the Chicago Bears, Curly Lambeau (29) of the Green Bay Packers, Tom Landry (29) of the Dallas Cowboys, Don Shula (26) of the Miami Dolphins, Steven Owen (24) of the New York Giants and Chuck Noll of the Pittsburgh Steelers, all of whom have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.