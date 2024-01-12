Kid Cudi Taps Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion & More For 'INSANO' Album

The album serves as the follow-up to his Entergalactic LP, which dropped in 2022 along with its accompanying Netflix special of the same name. It also comes a few months after its original release date. Kid Cudi wanted to drop his final album on Republic Records back in September 2023, but decided to push it back in order to make it perfect. Cudi also planned to have the late Juice WRLD on the album, however, the collaboration didn't pan out the way he wanted to.



“Hey gang, so I never heard back from Juice team," Cudi wrote on X/Twitter last week. "They said we could use it on my album and they would use it on his, but his team went ghost when we reached out and its been months so it wont be on the deluxe. I tried but u know, whatever 🤷🏾‍♂️ not me."



Listen to Kid Cudi's new album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE