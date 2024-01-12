Kid Cudi Taps Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion & More For 'INSANO' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
January 12, 2024
Kid Cudi's long-awaited album has finally arrived.
On Friday, January 12, the Cleveland-native dropped his ninth studio LP INSANO via Republic Records. His new project comes with 21 tracks and stunning collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Lil Wayne, Young Thug and the late XXXTENTACION. It also holds previously released singles like "Porsche Topless" and "At The Party" with Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott. Scott also appears on his stand-out track "Get Off Me." The album also features Gangsta Grillz-style intros and outros from DJ Drama as well as production from Dot Da Genius, BNYX, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Wondagurl and plenty more.
The album serves as the follow-up to his Entergalactic LP, which dropped in 2022 along with its accompanying Netflix special of the same name. It also comes a few months after its original release date. Kid Cudi wanted to drop his final album on Republic Records back in September 2023, but decided to push it back in order to make it perfect. Cudi also planned to have the late Juice WRLD on the album, however, the collaboration didn't pan out the way he wanted to.
“Hey gang, so I never heard back from Juice team," Cudi wrote on X/Twitter last week. "They said we could use it on my album and they would use it on his, but his team went ghost when we reached out and its been months so it wont be on the deluxe. I tried but u know, whatever 🤷🏾♂️ not me."
Listen to Kid Cudi's new album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE