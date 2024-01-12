Kristen Stewart 'Hated' Making The 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot

Stewart starred alongside Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, Noah Centineo, Patrick Stewart, and Elizabeth Banks in the 2019 film which served as the third installment in the Charlie's Angels film series. The lead single from the film's soundtrack saw Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey team up for the song "Don't Call Me Angel."

There was one film that Stewart particularly loved to be a part of, David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future. "It's a part of David's utter genius, is that you go, "This made me feel a lot and it put me in my body." And it kickstarted a thought process that nobody can untangle, but nobody can stop talking about." She went on, "I loved making that movie. Also, Viggo [Mortensen] is like a legend. He's the hottest guy I've ever seen in my life. I was like, I can't believe I'm allowed to do this."