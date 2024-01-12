Kristen Stewart 'Hated' Making The 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 12, 2024
Kristen Stewart is admitting she didn't love making the 2019 Charlie's Angels reboot. In a recent interview with Variety, Stewart was asked to guess lines from some of her most well-known movies. When a line from Charlie's Angels came up, Stewart was able to guess correctly but she went on to add, "I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you."
The Twilight star went on to praise the 2000 Charlie's Angels starring Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore. "Honestly, the three…you can’t touch [that]. Cameron, Lucy, and Drew…I love that movie," Stewart said. "I love that movie! If that says anything.”
Stewart starred alongside Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, Noah Centineo, Patrick Stewart, and Elizabeth Banks in the 2019 film which served as the third installment in the Charlie's Angels film series. The lead single from the film's soundtrack saw Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey team up for the song "Don't Call Me Angel."
There was one film that Stewart particularly loved to be a part of, David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future. "It's a part of David's utter genius, is that you go, "This made me feel a lot and it put me in my body." And it kickstarted a thought process that nobody can untangle, but nobody can stop talking about." She went on, "I loved making that movie. Also, Viggo [Mortensen] is like a legend. He's the hottest guy I've ever seen in my life. I was like, I can't believe I'm allowed to do this."