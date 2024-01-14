BUSH Bring Out Jerry Cantrell To Perform One Of Their Biggest Hits

BUSH surprised fans at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capitol One with an extra special guest. During their career-spanning set on Saturday, January 13th, the band's singer and frontman, Gavin Rossdale, introduced Jerry Cantrell onto the stage. The Alice in Chains guitarist joined BUSH in playing their final song of the night, "Comedown" from their most popular album Sixteen Stone. The album, which was their debut, was released in 1994 and will celebrate its 30th anniversary in December 2024.

The band, which currently consists of Rossdale, Chris Traynor, Corey Britz, and Nik Hughes, played other hits from Sixteen Stone earlier in their set including "Everything Zen," "Machinehead," and "Glycerine."

Before singing a passionate rendition of "Glycerine," Rossdale took a moment to dedicate the song to anyone going through a tough time. While he didn't mention it, Rossdale himself was going through a tough time. Earlier that day, the musician buried his beloved dog, Chewy. "I can’t stop thinking about him even if I look like I’m doing something else. He was the one there through all my hardest and loneliest times," Rossdale wrote in a sweet tribute post. "He was magic. Love your pets. Love your people. Love yourself better."