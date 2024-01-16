Lil Nas X Apologizes For Using Religious Imagery In 'J CHRIST'

"When I did the artwork, I knew there would be some upset people simply because religion is a very sensitive topic for a lot of people,” he explained. “But I also didn’t mean to mock... this wasn’t a f—k you to the Christians. It was literally me saying I’m back like Jesus. I know given my history with the ["Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"] video, anything that I do related to religion can be seen as mockery. That just was not the case with this. I will say, though, with the communion video, with me eating the crackers and juice, I thought that video was going to lighten the mood to take it down less serious. I thought that was something we all wanted to do as kids, but I didn’t understand the idea of the reality of what it is.” He went on to apologize for the communion video saying, "That was overboard."

Lil Nas X ended the video by reiterating that "the video, there’s not disrespect there. I thought me clearly not being on the side of the devil in the video was the … I don’t know, there was an understanding there that I’m not trying to diss Christianity. I know this isn’t going to be an immediate swift, everybody moves forward. But I do want my Christian fans to know that I am not against you. I was put on this earth to bring people closer together and promote love. That’s who I am.”