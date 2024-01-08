Lil Nas X Unveils Controversial Cover For New Single 'J CHRIST'

Lil Nas X has been hyping up his new single for the past week. "lol im really bout to have the greatest comeback of all time," the rapper tweeted in the first few days of the new year. Now, fans have realized he wasn't just trolling, he was referring to his song's concept.

On Monday, January 8th, Lil Nas X shared the cover art for his single called "J CHRIST" and it's sure to cause some controversy. The cover features the rapper pinned to a cross while a group of people are shown starting to hoist him up. "MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!" he captioned the photo on Instagram.

