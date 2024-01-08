Lil Nas X Unveils Controversial Cover For New Single 'J CHRIST'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 8, 2024
Lil Nas X has been hyping up his new single for the past week. "lol im really bout to have the greatest comeback of all time," the rapper tweeted in the first few days of the new year. Now, fans have realized he wasn't just trolling, he was referring to his song's concept.
On Monday, January 8th, Lil Nas X shared the cover art for his single called "J CHRIST" and it's sure to cause some controversy. The cover features the rapper pinned to a cross while a group of people are shown starting to hoist him up. "MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!" he captioned the photo on Instagram.
"J CHRIST" will drop on Friday, January 12th, and marks Lil Nas X's first single since "STAR WALKIN'" in September 2022. Before that, the rapper's last releases came with the arrival of his debut studio album MONTERO in 2021. The album included smash hits like "Industry Baby" and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
In addition to the new single, Lil Nas X fans will also have an HBO tour documentary to look forward to later this month. On Thursday, January 4th, the rapper revealed that he will be releasing a documentary about his 2022 tour "Long Live Montero." "Good News World! Long Live Montero. Tour Doc HBO MAX," Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter alongside a poster for the HBO Original film. "BIG 2024!" the hitmaker wrote after announcing that the film will be available to stream on MAX starting Saturday, January 27th.