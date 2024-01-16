Pharrell, Mumford & Sons Join Forces To Release Awe-Inspiring New Single
By Logan DeLoye
January 16, 2024
Did Mumford & Sons and Pharrell just release the best feel-good track of 2024?
Longtime friends Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, and Pharrell Williams recently joined forces to create the inspirational tune that is "Good People" with unmatched charisma, positivity, and motivation flowing out of each lyric. Produced by Williams and Mumford & Sons, the joyful collaboration has been a long time coming. According to a press release, the artists have been friends for over a decade, frequenting the same festivals and music events. They'd always talked about creating a single together, and today, that vision became a reality.
Crafted in New York and Paris, the dynamic single came to fruition through years of "mutual admiration and respect" for each other's music.
"Good People" is not only the artists' first song together, but it's also the first single released by Mumford & Sons in five years. The catchy new track symbolizes hope and encouragement for good people who are just starting to feel empowered enough to rise up to the challenge and shine like they were always meant to. Determined lyrics, angelic harmonies provided by 6-piece dynamic vocal choir The Native Vocalists, and a powerful beat set the foundation for a project that is sure to remain "on fire" well into the new year.
"Good People" was premiered exclusively on iHeartRadio on Tuesday, January 16th.
In true Pharrell style, the first live performance of the single is set to take place at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Autumn/Winter runway show at Paris Fashion Week on the exact same day it was released! The Native Vocalists will also join the group for the highly-anticipated performance and iconic meeting of creative minds on January 16th.
Listen to "Good People" now on iHeartRadio!