Pharrell, Mumford & Sons Join Forces To Release Awe-Inspiring New Single

Did Mumford & Sons and Pharrell just release the best feel-good track of 2024?

Longtime friends Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, and Pharrell Williams recently joined forces to create the inspirational tune that is "Good People" with unmatched charisma, positivity, and motivation flowing out of each lyric. Produced by Williams and Mumford & Sons, the joyful collaboration has been a long time coming. According to a press release, the artists have been friends for over a decade, frequenting the same festivals and music events. They'd always talked about creating a single together, and today, that vision became a reality.

Crafted in New York and Paris, the dynamic single came to fruition through years of "mutual admiration and respect" for each other's music.