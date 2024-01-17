Another Alabama Star Enters Transfer Portal After Nick Saban's Retirement

Alabama freshman offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is the latest Crimson Tide player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal following former seven-time national champion head coach Nick Saban's retirement, On3.com reports.

Proctor, 19, who started at left tackle as a true freshman, rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle, No. 1 player from the state of Iowa and the No. 9 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, which tabulates rankings from the four major recruiting websites. The rising sophomore currently has a four-star college rating following his true freshman season, according to On3.com.

Proctor was previously committed to Iowa before flipping and signing his letter of intent with the Crimson Tide last year. Alabama has had six players enter the transfer portal since Saban announced his sudden retirement last Thursday (January 8) wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who announced his commitment to Texas on Sunday (January 14) ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Bond, 19, who led the Crimson Tide with 48 receptions in 2023, told Thamel that the move was a "business decision" following the retirement of seven-time national champion coach Nick Saban.

"Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company," Bond told ESPN during a phone call to reveal his transfer decision on Sunday. "My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I'm putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock."