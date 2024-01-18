42 Dugg Responds To Rumors Offset Robbed Him During Dice Game
By Logan DeLoye
January 18, 2024
42 Dugg recently shed light on claims made earlier this month that Offset robbed him during a dice game that went down three years ago. According to HipHopdx, music manager Wack 100 claimed that the former Migos rapper “went in Dugg’s pockets like a gangsta and took his money" after a fight occurred during the game. In Wack's words, the incident also "sparked a beef" between Offset and Lil Baby.
“I was there, I watched it. Got in the middle of it, stopped it. It would have blazed that night. Over dice. If it wasn’t for Wack, that n**** would have been in the morgue that night. I told Dugg, ‘You all the way wrong.'"
Wack continued to describe a scene in which Offset and 42 Dugg got into an argument (regarding money earned during the game) that could have "turned into a deadly shootout" if he wasn't there to break it up.
After claims resurfaced this month, Dugg took to Instagram Live to finally answer the question on everyone's mind: did Offset actually rob him?
"These n***** ain’t took no money, man! On both of my kids, n****. What are you talking about, n****?! … Them n***** h***, man. This the same thing I told Wack 100 — you old lame turning these n***** up. You know these n***** ain’t stepping like that. And I was by myself with $100,000."
While the Detroit rapper squashed any rumors of a robbery, he did confirm that a fight broke out during the game.
“They tried me, bro. Right or wrong, they tried me. They surrounded me, told me — I ain’t giving a rich n***** shit. My momma could die if I’m lying, bro. I didn’t give them n***** a dime.”
Offset has yet to comment on the latest allegations.