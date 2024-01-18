42 Dugg Responds To Rumors Offset Robbed Him During Dice Game

42 Dugg recently shed light on claims made earlier this month that Offset robbed him during a dice game that went down three years ago. According to HipHopdx, music manager Wack 100 claimed that the former Migos rapper “went in Dugg’s pockets like a gangsta and took his money" after a fight occurred during the game. In Wack's words, the incident also "sparked a beef" between Offset and Lil Baby.

“I was there, I watched it. Got in the middle of it, stopped it. It would have blazed that night. Over dice. If it wasn’t for Wack, that n**** would have been in the morgue that night. I told Dugg, ‘You all the way wrong.'"

Wack continued to describe a scene in which Offset and 42 Dugg got into an argument (regarding money earned during the game) that could have "turned into a deadly shootout" if he wasn't there to break it up.

After claims resurfaced this month, Dugg took to Instagram Live to finally answer the question on everyone's mind: did Offset actually rob him?

"These n***** ain’t took no money, man! On both of my kids, n****. What are you talking about, n****?! … Them n***** h***, man. This the same thing I told Wack 100 — you old lame turning these n***** up. You know these n***** ain’t stepping like that. And I was by myself with $100,000."