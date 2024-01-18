6ix9ine Arrested In Dominican Republic For 'Alleged Domestic Violence'

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday (January 17) just three months after being taken into custody in La Vega last October. According to TMZ, the New York-born rapper was arrested in Santo Domingo yesterday for a "domestic violence incident" that allegedly involved girlfriend Yailin la Mas Viral.

Tekashi was taken to the Palace of Justice in Santo Domingo and will be held there until investigations by the Department Of General Violence are completed. The rapper's first court appearance for his most recent arrest will take place on Thursday morning (January 18).

On October 13, 2023, the "Bebe" artist was arrested in La Vega, DR after getting into a "violent altercation" with a producer. Video footage of the altercation was not obtained, but surveillance cameras that lined the halls of the studio did catch 6ix9ine and three of his crew members entering the building, and running out shortly after.

TMZ mentioned that Dominican authorities were able to confirm the January 17, 2024 arrest, but did not offer any additional details on what happened between Tekashi and Yailin that led to Tekashi's second Dominican Republic arrest in three months.

Per the New York Post, the 27-year-old rapper will remain behind bars unless the judge decides that he be freed on bond.