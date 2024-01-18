Ace Frehley Admits He Owes 'The IRS A Couple Of Hundred Grand'

Ace Frehley is setting out on a US tour later this month in support of his upcoming album 10,000 Volts, and he'd like to play in Europe too but he's having trouble renewing his passport.

“Well, there’s a good chance I can make it to Europe in late summer if I get my passport renewed,” the former KISS guitarist told Chaos Zine during a new interview. “I’ve been having issues with renewing my passport because I have some problems with the IRS [Internal Revenue Service], and it’s not really the passport bureau but the IRS. Since I owe the IRS a couple of hundred grand, and they just instituted a new law that if you owe more than $50,000, they won’t renew your passport.”

“Luckily, I have some really smart attorneys working on it, and there are ways around it, so hopefully, I might be able to get my passport within two or three weeks," he added. "If that happens, I will be in Europe this summer. If it doesn’t happen, I will be in Europe next summer. But I’d love it to be this summer because it’s been too long since I did all the festivals there.”

Of course, Frehley couldn't help but take a dig at his former bandmates, which has been his M.O. during the 10,000 Volts press cycle. “I can play rings around Paul Stanley on guitar,” he said. “I can even sing better than him and don’t have to use backing tracks.”

10,000 Volts is slated for a February 24 release. Meanwhile, KISS performed their final live concert on December 2, 2023; however, they're already planning an avatar show that is set to launch in 2025.