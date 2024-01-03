Ace Frehley Trashes Tommy Thayer After KISS Retire: 'Back To The Breadline'

Ace Frehley is not afraid to speak his mind when it comes to his former KISS bandmates, and his latest punch has been thrown at Tommy Thayer, who replaced him as the band's guitarist from 2002 until their final concert in December 2023.

During a recent interview with Guitar World, Frehley discussed his upcoming solo album 10,000 Volts and managed to slip in a diss on Thayer in the process. "I've never had a guitar lesson. I was born with a certain technique that many people, namely Tommy Thayer, can't duplicate," he said. "And with Tommy, yeah … that's over now. It's back to the breadline for him!"

Frehley's also had a longstanding feud with Paul Stanley, who declared last year that a reunion with him and fellow founding member Peter Criss would sound more like "PISS" than KISS. In November, the guitarist said Stanley's going to "look like an imbecile" for saying that after his album comes out on February 23.

“They contradict themselves all the time," Frehley said at the time. "Now they’re putting me down and saying if I came up and played with them on the farewell tour, it would mar their performance. Paul said...you might as well call the band PISS instead of KISS if I got up on stage with them. Well, when this album comes about, it’s gonna make him look like an imbecile.”

KISS performed their final live concert on December 2, 2023; however, they're already planning an avatar show that is set to launch in 2025.