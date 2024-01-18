Bill Belichick Scheduled For Second Interview With NFL Team: Report

The Falcons confirmed that Belichick was interviewed for their head coaching position in a post shared on their social media accounts shortly after Pelissero's report.

"We have interviewed Bill Belichick for our head coach opening," the team wrote.

Last Thursday (January 11), a source with knowledge of the situation told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Falcons were reportedly prioritizing Belichick as their top candidate for their head coaching vacancy hours after the New England Patriots decision to part ways with him after 24 seasons.

The report also came days after Blank announced the firing of former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on January 8.

Belichick ranks first third in NFL history with 301 wins, having won 36 games during his first head coaching tenure with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95. The Patriots have, however, struggled in recent years, making only one postseason appearance since the departure of longtime franchise quarterback Tom Brady in 2020.

New England had previously won the AFC East during all but two seasons during Brady's 20-year tenure, which included the 2008 season in which he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Belichick is one of seven NFL head coaches to have spent more than 20 years with one franchise following George Halas (40) of the Chicago Bears, Curly Lambeau (29) of the Green Bay Packers, Tom Landry (29) of the Dallas Cowboys, Don Shula (26) of the Miami Dolphins, Steven Owen (24) of the New York Giants and Chuck Noll of the Pittsburgh Steelers, all of whom have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.