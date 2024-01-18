If Someone Throws An Egg At Your Car, Keep Driving And Call The Police

When you're out driving, a lot of things might hit your windshield - a raindrop, an insect, or maybe even a snowball tossed by a naughty kid, but if you're in your car and an egg smashes into your windshield, you might actually be in a lot of danger. It turns out the egg is used by bad guys as a ploy to get unsuspecting drivers out of their cars.

Videos warning people about it have been popping up on social media. They explain that after a car's windshield is hit with an egg, many people will either pull over or put on their wipers, but you shouldn't do either of those things. Pulling over is just what criminals want you to do, and turning on the wipers will make you want to pull over since they will decrease your visibility since instead of getting rid of the egg, the wipers will spread it, making it very difficult to see.

What you should do in that situation is try to see around the egg and keep driving, while also being vigilant if someone is following you. If you are being tailed, you should immediately call the police and give them your location. Only when they arrive should you pull over, and their presence will likely scare off anyone trying to hurt or abduct you.