Justin Timberlake Shares Cryptic Teaser Ahead Of New Music Rumors

On Friday, January 12th, the singer took to his Instagram to reveal that he'll be doing a one-night-only show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The show will take place a the Orpheum Theater on Friday, January 19th. "Going home," JT captioned the post. The post also included a throwback video of a young Timberlake showing off the city. He went on to tease what he has in store for 2024 by showing a mostly redacted travel schedule. "Not me straining my eyes to try to read the rest of his travel schedule," one excited fan wrote in the comments section. The very last slide featured the first few seconds of what's presumably a new single from Timberlake.

The teaser posts come weeks after JT wiped his entire Instagram. While Timberlake has yet to confirm anything aside from his Memphis show, an insider previously told Page Six that the star has plans to release new music this year. "Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024,” the insider said in September 2023.