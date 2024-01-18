Justin Timberlake Shares Cryptic Teaser Ahead Of New Music Rumors
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake is back on Instagram with another teaser about his forthcoming new musical era! This week, the performer shared a cryptic post showing an upside-down Missing poster which reads: "HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Age: Infinity Height: Feels like 10' tall Weight: Up Eyes: Precision Hair: Depends," and a series of photos showing him posing in different suits.
"EITIW," Timberlake wrote in the caption, prompting fans to flood the comments section to theorize what the acronym could mean. The most popular theory is that it stands for "Everything I Thought It Was," and is the new single that he teased in a previous post.
On Friday, January 12th, the singer took to his Instagram to reveal that he'll be doing a one-night-only show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The show will take place a the Orpheum Theater on Friday, January 19th. "Going home," JT captioned the post. The post also included a throwback video of a young Timberlake showing off the city. He went on to tease what he has in store for 2024 by showing a mostly redacted travel schedule. "Not me straining my eyes to try to read the rest of his travel schedule," one excited fan wrote in the comments section. The very last slide featured the first few seconds of what's presumably a new single from Timberlake.
The teaser posts come weeks after JT wiped his entire Instagram. While Timberlake has yet to confirm anything aside from his Memphis show, an insider previously told Page Six that the star has plans to release new music this year. "Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024,” the insider said in September 2023.