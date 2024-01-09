Justin Timberlake Wipes Instagram Account

Justin Timberlake caught fans' attention this week after he wiped his Instagram account. On Monday, January 8th, the singer deleted all of his previous posts and his bio, leaving only his profile photo which features him looking at the camera through a mirror.

While Timberlake has yet to confirm anything, an insider previously told Page Six that the star has plans to release new music this year. "Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024,” the insider said in September 2023.

The news comes after Timberlake received some backlash last year due to some bombshell revelations in Britney Spears' best-selling memoir The Woman In Me. Timberlake seemingly addressed the controversy during a live performance in December. Before singing his song "Cry Me A River," the star said, "No disrespect."

In her memoir, Spears wrote that Timberlake initiated the breakup via text message and left her "devastated" and wanting to leave the entertainment industry. The singer also recalled her reaction to Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" music video which she describes as "a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain.” She also called out the media for portraying her as a "harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy," when in reality she says she "was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

As fans criticized Timberlake for his alleged behavior in Britney's book, his *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass came to his defense.