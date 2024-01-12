Justin Timberlake Returns To Instagram With Exciting Career Update
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 12, 2024
Justin Timberlake has returned to Instagram after wiping everything on his grid earlier this week. On Friday, January 12th, the singer took to his Instagram to reveal that he'll be doing a one-night-only show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The show will take place a the Orpheum Theater on Friday, January 19th. "Going home," JT captioned the post. The post also included a throwback video of a young Timberlake showing off the city.
He went on to tease what he has in store for 2024 by showing a mostly redacted travel schedule. "Not me straining my eyes to try to read the rest of his travel schedule," one excited fan wrote in the comments section. The very last slide featured the first few seconds of what's presumably a new single from Timberlake.
While Timberlake has yet to confirm anything aside from his Memphis show, an insider previously told Page Six that the star has plans to release new music this year. "Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024,” the insider said in September 2023.
Last year, Timberlake reunited with several of his past collaborators. The first was Timbaland and Nelly Furtado for the song "Keep Going Up." After that, he reunited with his *NSYNC bandmates for a song featured in the movie Trolls Band Together. The song, "Better Place," marked the beloved boy band's first new song in over 20 years. Fans are holding out hope for a full-blown reunion since this last one was derailed by the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes.