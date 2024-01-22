7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Kyrgyzstan on Monday (January 22), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Kyzyl-Suu, which is near the Chinese border, and centered at a depth of 27.4 kilometers (about 17 miles). The USGS said there six reports of the earthquake being felt as of Monday.

The Krygyzstan earthquake comes two days after another was reported on the Southwest Indian Ridge Saturday (January 22). The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles).

The USGS said there were no reports of the earthquake being felt beyond the mid-ocean ridge, which is located along the floors of the south-west Indian ocean and south-east Atlantic Ocean.