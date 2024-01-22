WATCH: Yo Gotti Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Death Of Brother Big Jook

Yo Gotti surprised fans with a special appearance at 42 Dugg's concert on Friday (January 19) just days after his brother Big Jook was killed in Memphis. According to TMZ, the "Rake It Up" rapper took the stage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, performing hit single "F-U" for a venue packed with fans surprised to see him performing again so soon after the unsolved murder of a beloved family member.

Yo Gotti pulled up, dripping with diamonds in a dazzling all white fit and gave the performance his all despite publicly coping with the death of Big Jook. Jook was killed outside of a restaurant in Memphis mere hours after the brothers were seen attending their uncle's funeral on January 13. Officials are still investigating the Memphis rapper's death with clues surrounding a "white Ford Explorer" as an escape vehicle. He was only 47 years old.