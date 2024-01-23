Dua Lipa Fans Think She Just Secretly Teased Her Next Single

"I’m assuming in the mirror training season could be track 1, Houdini is track 2, and the album titles hidden. IT’S EXCITING!!!!!" one fan commented on a Twitter post by Pop Crave.

In another photo shared in the same post, Dua is seen hanging out with pop darling Charli XCX, which has fans hoping for a collaboration between the artists. However, in a follow-up story after Dua's Rolling Stone cover story, the pop star revealed that there will be no featured artists on her highly-anticipated third album. "Sometimes it's hard to explain to someone your vision," Dua said. "It's also hard to envision someone on it."

Rolling Stone also described a few of the tracks from Dua's forthcoming third album. "The dreamy, midtempo track plays out like an updated take on Gwen Stefani's "Cool." In the lyrics, she compliments her ex's new relationship, calling his new girlfriend "really pretty," and she finds peace as he moves on: 'I must have loved you more than I ever knew... I'm not mad/ I'm not hurt/ You got everything you deserve,''" Brittany Spanos wrote of the song.

Dua's third album has yet to receive a title or official release date but will be released sometime this year.