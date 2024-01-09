Dua Lipa Hilariously Attempts To Sit Down In Golden Globes Dress

They say beauty is pain and Dua Lipa's latest Instagram post is proof! On Tuesday, January 9th, the pop star shared a recap of her night out at the 2024 Golden Globes. Dua stunned on the red carpet wearing a custom velvet Schiaparelli gown designed by the brand's creative director Daniel Roseberry. However, it seems the designer sacrificed functionality for beauty.

In the first video on her Instagram post, Dua hilariously attempts to sit down in the gown and reveals that she couldn't bend her hips while wearing it. "Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night - the only thing missing was a reclining chair," she joked in the caption.