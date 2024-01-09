Dua Lipa Hilariously Attempts To Sit Down In Golden Globes Dress
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 9, 2024
They say beauty is pain and Dua Lipa's latest Instagram post is proof! On Tuesday, January 9th, the pop star shared a recap of her night out at the 2024 Golden Globes. Dua stunned on the red carpet wearing a custom velvet Schiaparelli gown designed by the brand's creative director Daniel Roseberry. However, it seems the designer sacrificed functionality for beauty.
In the first video on her Instagram post, Dua hilariously attempts to sit down in the gown and reveals that she couldn't bend her hips while wearing it. "Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night - the only thing missing was a reclining chair," she joked in the caption.
In addition to presenting an award alongside Elizabeth Banks, Dua was also nominated for Best Original Song ("Dance The Night Away") going up against her fellow Barbie Soundtrack artists Ryan Gosling for "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for "What Was I Made For?" Eilish and Finneas ended up taking home the award and later in the night Barbie took home the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The category also included music legends Bruce Springsteen for "Addicted to Romance" from She Came To Me, Lenny Kravitz for "Road to Freedom" from Rustin, and Jack Black for "Peaches" from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Dua Lipa will surely make more appearances as the 2023-24 awards season continues. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting more information about her forthcoming studio album. So far, Lipa has shared the lead single "Houdini."