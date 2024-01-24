New Data Reveals The 'Deadliest Highway' In Michigan

Car travel is a tried-and-true way to get from point A to point B.

While there is peace of mind knowing that you are in control of your own wheel (in comparison to air travel), it is hard to predict the action of other drivers on the road. With this in mind, there are certain highways that are (as World Population Review put it) "more prone to accidents and resulting death." These highways have garnered a dangerous reputation that landed them on the annual list of America's deadliest highways by state.

Per the list, the most dangerous highway in Michigan is U.S. 31. 31 fatalities per year occur on this highway.

Here's what World Population Review had to say about the top two deadliest highways in the entire country:

Florida, for example, has approximately 108 highway fatalities on its most dangerous highway, U.S. 1. U.S. 1 extends to Maine, where it is also the most dangerous highway within the state, although a much smaller number of 10 deaths took place on the highway within Maine. Interstate 4 is another dangerous highway within the state, ranking as the third most dangerous road in the country. Tennessee is the state with the next most dangerous highway in the country, I-40, with 52 deaths each year. I-40 is also noted as the most dangerous highway in both New Mexico and Arizona, where 40 and 35 deaths, respectively, were reported.

For the full list of the deadliest highways in each state visit worldpopulationreview.com.