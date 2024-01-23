The Biggest 2024 Oscar Snubs: Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, & More

The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced today (January 23rd) and fans are up in arms over some major snubs. Two of the most surprising snubs were Greta Gerwig for Best Director and Margot Robbie for Best Actress for their work in Barbie.

Robbie's costar America Ferrera was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category and reacted to the director and titular star's snubs. “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated," Ferrera told Variety. “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

“What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable,” Ferrera continued. “One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”

Other surprising snubs included past Oscar winners like Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman for May December. While not as surprising but still disappointing for many fans on social media, Charles Melton was also left out of the Best Supporting Actor category, and Zac Efron was not nominated for Best Actor for his work in The Iron Claw.

See the full list of 2024 Oscar nominees here.