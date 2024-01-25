Corey Taylor Opens Up About 'Utter Breakdown' That Caused Tour Cancelation

Earlier this month Corey Taylor abruptly canceled his North American solo tour just weeks after announcing the shows. At the time, the Slipknot frontman cited "mental and physical health" as the reason for the cancelation, and now he's opening up even more about the "utter breakdown" that caused him to pull the plug on the tour.

“The truth of the matter is I understand why so many of you are upset, and I’m just gonna break it down for you,” Taylor said in an Instagram reel. “I, over the last year, have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries, mental health, ego, entitlement, the whole nine yards, culminating in a very, very real, very near relapse that I kind of don’t recognize myself.”

“So, again, I wanted to address this and just tell people that I needed time to reset, I needed time to start working on my heart and my mind and get straight," he continued. "The reason I’m keeping the Southeast Asia run, it’s literally four shows, it’s literally a week. I’m gonna see how I do with that and just take it day by day, basically. I’m working on self-care right now, getting the help that I need and surrounding myself with my family.”

Slipknot has a European and UK tour scheduled this year, as well as a handful of US festival appearances, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut self-titled album. As of now, those are still happening. See Taylor's message below.