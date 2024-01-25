PHOTOS: Taylor Swift 'Takes Over' Jeopardy, Seizes 1st Round Of Categories

Taylor Swift took over every category in the first round of Jeopardy's latest “Champions Wildcard” episode on Wednesday night (January 24), and she wasn't even there!

According to Billboard, the "Bejeweled" superstar's singles fronted every category in the first round of the game. Properly titled, “Love Story,” “Our Song,” “Bad Blood,” “Shake It Off,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “The Errors Tour,” five of the six categories were songs from the songstresses previous albums, and the last was a play on the name of her ongoing tour, The Eras Tour.

While the questions beneath each Swift inspired category were not related to the singles that led them, Swiftes still expressed their appreciation for Jeopardy (Taylor's Version). One fan took to twitter to share their excitement stating, "Every single Jeopardy category (name) is Taylor swift related, they did this for me.” Swift certainly has a way of making her fans feel special.