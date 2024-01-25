PHOTOS: Taylor Swift 'Takes Over' Jeopardy, Seizes 1st Round Of Categories
By Logan DeLoye
January 25, 2024
Taylor Swift took over every category in the first round of Jeopardy's latest “Champions Wildcard” episode on Wednesday night (January 24), and she wasn't even there!
According to Billboard, the "Bejeweled" superstar's singles fronted every category in the first round of the game. Properly titled, “Love Story,” “Our Song,” “Bad Blood,” “Shake It Off,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “The Errors Tour,” five of the six categories were songs from the songstresses previous albums, and the last was a play on the name of her ongoing tour, The Eras Tour.
While the questions beneath each Swift inspired category were not related to the singles that led them, Swiftes still expressed their appreciation for Jeopardy (Taylor's Version). One fan took to twitter to share their excitement stating, "Every single Jeopardy category (name) is Taylor swift related, they did this for me.” Swift certainly has a way of making her fans feel special.
WELL HOW DO I SIGN UP FOR THIS VERSION OF JEOPARDY??? @Jeopardy idea have a special episode with swifties and all Taylor Swift themed questions as a thank you for the idea I’d like to be a contestant thank u https://t.co/Wbp0MWqJ78— e (taylor’s version) (@wanabezlister) January 25, 2024
Billboard noted that this is not the first episode where the artist's song titles have taken the spotlight. The category "Also A Taylor Swift Song" was featured during a celebrity episode of Jeopardy in 2023, and in 2022, a contestant failed to answer a question regarding Lover era single, "You Need To Calm Down."
The Eras Tour is set to kick off this year in Tokyo, Japan on February 7.