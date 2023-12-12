Dua Lipa Reveals Her Biggest 'Ick' While Day Drinking With Seth Meyers
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 12, 2023
Dua Lipa has one very specific ick. During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers' popular Day Drinking segment, the pop star and the late-night host bonded over one of their shared icks.
After having a drink that included licorice, the two found out they both thought licorice was "disgusting." Seth boldly added, "And, by the way, anybody who likes licorice is disgusting." The "Houdini" singer agreed by looking straight into the camera and saying, "Yeah. That's true." Dua went on to reveal that someone liking licorice is even a deal breaker when it comes to dating. "I was like, 'I'm looking at you different, and I no longer think you're hot,'" she shared. She went on to add, "It's a big ick."
There were some things that Dua wouldn't reveal. During a game named after her song "IDGAF," the two asked each other tough questions and if they didn't want to answer, they had to take a shot. When Seth asked Dua to reveal the most famous person who had slid into her DMs, Dua chose to take a shot. She also refused to answer a question that also had Lizzo taking a shot in a previous segment: "Oprah or Beyoncé?"
By the end of the video, a very drunk Dua and Seth started to sing their highest notes and a hilarious message aired over the screen: "At this point Dua said she needed a few minutes. A few minutes later Dua's team said she needed a few minutes more. A few minutes after that her team said 'Dua has to go home now.'"