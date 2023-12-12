Dua Lipa Reveals Her Biggest 'Ick' While Day Drinking With Seth Meyers

Dua Lipa has one very specific ick. During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers' popular Day Drinking segment, the pop star and the late-night host bonded over one of their shared icks.

After having a drink that included licorice, the two found out they both thought licorice was "disgusting." Seth boldly added, "And, by the way, anybody who likes licorice is disgusting." The "Houdini" singer agreed by looking straight into the camera and saying, "Yeah. That's true." Dua went on to reveal that someone liking licorice is even a deal breaker when it comes to dating. "I was like, 'I'm looking at you different, and I no longer think you're hot,'" she shared. She went on to add, "It's a big ick."