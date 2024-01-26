King Charles III Hospitalized In London

King Charles III has been admitted to a hospital in London to undergo a "corrective procedure" on Friday, January 26th. Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace released an official statement about the monarch's procedure.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, the statement on Wednesday (January 24th) read. "His Majesty's condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

The King's hospitalization happens to coincide with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton's stay at the London Clinic, where is currently recovering from an abdominal surgery. According to People, King Charles paid the Princess of Wales a visit before heading into his own surgery.

While there have been no updates following the announcement of Kate's successful surgery, a source from the royal palace told People, “It does sound serious with the length of time [she’s taking]. But she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman. I am sure she will bounce back.”

On January 17th, the palace shared that Middleton had been hospitalized for a "planned abdominal surgery" and would remain under their care before returning home to continue recovering. They also revealed that the surgery has already been performed and "was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement added before asking for privacy on the Princesses's behalf.