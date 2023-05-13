King Charles III Portrait Shows New Era Of British Monarchy Without Queens

By Dani Medina

May 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace unveiled a new portrait Friday (May 12) which shows newly crowned King Charles III and his future heirs, marking a new era of the British monarchy without any queens.

The photo, taken by Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room shortly after the coronation ceremony, shows Charles donned in the Robe of Estate and Imperial State Crown while holding the Sovereign's Orb and Soveriegn's Scepter with Cross, Page Six reports. To his right is Prince William, 40, wearing a ceremonial dress uniform and to his left is Prince George, 9, dressed in his page uniform.

This historic portrait marks the first time Charles, William and George have posed together without the late Queen Elizabeth II. She last posed with her immediate heirs in January 2020, two years before her passing.

Not pictured in the photo was Prince Harry, who has been dealing with the fallout from his bombshell memoir Spare. It remains unclear whether he was invited to pose for the portrait or not, the news outlet reports. He attended his father's coronation, but left rather quickly at the ceremony's conclusion after to go back home to California in time for his son Archie's 4th birthday. He reportedly did not see or speak to any of his family members outside of the ceremony.

See the royal portrait below:

