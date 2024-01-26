Megan Thee Stallion Disses Nicki Minaj, Drake & More On New Song 'Hiss'

The girls weren't the only victims in Meg's new record. Later on in the song, the 28-year-old seemingly addressed Drake a year and half after he shaded her on the Her Loss cut "Circo Loco."



"These n****s hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars/Real curvy, no edgin', n****s fight to get in my section," Meg raps. "Don't speak on my body count if the d**k ain't worth comin' back for seconds/Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents, Posted in another n***a hood like a bad b***h."



"HISS" the second single from her upcoming third studio album. It arrived a few months after Meg dropped her first single "Cobra," in which she went in on her ex Pardison Fontaine. Hours after the song dropped, Megan Thee Stallion called into The Breakfast Club to explain the real meaning behind the record. Watch the clip and listen to her new song below.