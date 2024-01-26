Megan Thee Stallion Disses Nicki Minaj, Drake & More On New Song 'Hiss'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 26, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion emptied the clip on everyone who's ever shaded her.
On Friday, January 26, Tina Snow delivered her new single "HISS." On her first single of 2024, the Houston native retaliates on several notable names who've spent the past two years aiming subliminal shots at her. Fans believe Meg's first verse is full of jabs at Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. She appears to reference Minaj with lines like "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law." Riri got caught in the crosshairs after Meg raps "I can never be judged by a b***h that was dancin', makin' R. Kelly go viral."
It took Nicki minaj less than 15 minutes to respond. The Pink Friday 2 rapper hopped on Instagram Live and debuted a snippet of her own diss track for Meg. Minaj starts by ranking on Meg's height and then proceeds to reference her injury from the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting.
"Bad b***h she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b***h fell off, I said get up on your good foot," Nicki raps.
Nicki Minaj Plays A Snippet Of Her New Song On IG Live Tonight #PinkFriday2 pic.twitter.com/UUfGRWZvHf— Daily Trends ✖️ (@trends_dailyU) January 26, 2024
The girls weren't the only victims in Meg's new record. Later on in the song, the 28-year-old seemingly addressed Drake a year and half after he shaded her on the Her Loss cut "Circo Loco."
"These n****s hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars/Real curvy, no edgin', n****s fight to get in my section," Meg raps. "Don't speak on my body count if the d**k ain't worth comin' back for seconds/Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents, Posted in another n***a hood like a bad b***h."
"HISS" the second single from her upcoming third studio album. It arrived a few months after Meg dropped her first single "Cobra," in which she went in on her ex Pardison Fontaine. Hours after the song dropped, Megan Thee Stallion called into The Breakfast Club to explain the real meaning behind the record. Watch the clip and listen to her new song below.