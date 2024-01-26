Nick Saban's Daughter Shares Video Of His Surprising Hobby Amid Retirement

A video of seven-time national champion Nick Saban participating in a surprising hobby has gone viral online amid his recent retirement.

Kristen Saban Setas shared a clip of her father boogie boarding "a couple years ago" after revealing that he has been "frolicking on the beach and playing golf" since announcing his retirement earlier this month.

"You're welcome," she wrote, along with the video of her father walking off a crashing wave.

Saban announced his surprising retirement on January 10 and addressed it in an exclusive interview with ESPN's Chris Low the following day.

"I want to be there for the players, for the coaches, anything I can do to support them during this transition," Saban said. "There are a lot of things to clean up, to help as we move forward. I'm still going to have a presence here at the university in some form and trying to figure out all that and how it works. This is a place that will never be too far away from [my wife] Miss Terry's and my hearts."