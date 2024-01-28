PHOTOS: Ariana Grande 'Unrecognizable' In Low-Key Airport Fit

Ariana Grande looked 'nearly unrecognizable' at the airport on Saturday (January 27) as she made her way through the concourse in attire that almost hid her identity.

According to Daily Mail, the superstar walked through New York's JFK in a "low-key" fit, compromised of a hat with large headphones, a medical mask that covered most of her face, a large black puffer coat that covered most of her body, grey pants, and pink rubber boots. In photos taken by fans, Grande is seen holding a coffee, laptop, and book as she quietly makes her way across the airport.

Her long hair was tightly wrapped in a bun as travelers had to really scrutinize to spot the inconspicuous songstress.