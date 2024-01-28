PHOTOS: Ariana Grande 'Unrecognizable' In Low-Key Airport Fit
By Logan DeLoye
January 28, 2024
Ariana Grande looked 'nearly unrecognizable' at the airport on Saturday (January 27) as she made her way through the concourse in attire that almost hid her identity.
According to Daily Mail, the superstar walked through New York's JFK in a "low-key" fit, compromised of a hat with large headphones, a medical mask that covered most of her face, a large black puffer coat that covered most of her body, grey pants, and pink rubber boots. In photos taken by fans, Grande is seen holding a coffee, laptop, and book as she quietly makes her way across the airport.
Her long hair was tightly wrapped in a bun as travelers had to really scrutinize to spot the inconspicuous songstress.
Ariana Grande is spotted arriving at JFK airport in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Q1nT7xzdMn— 21 (@21metgala) January 27, 2024
The 30-year-old actress recently concluded filming Wicked with boyfriend Ethan Slater. Per director John Chu, the film was broken up into two parts with the first set to be released on November 27, 2024, and the second in November 2025.
In a December interview with People, Grande's co-star Bowen Yang sang the standout's praises, doting on her "whole demeanor."
“I mean, her whole demeanor. Her way of seeing the world. She's an incredibly empathetic, beautiful, feeling person, and that comes through in her music very clearly. I just think the fact that she's hilarious, full-out funny. I think that she's the perfect person for anybody to be around. No matter what capacity. So I love her.”
As if capping the production of a major film wasn't enough excitement to start the year, the "Yes, And?" artist recently announced the creation of her forthcoming album, Eternal Sunshine. The highly-anticipated album is slated for release on March 8!