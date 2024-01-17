Ariana Grande Confirms New Album Title & Release Date

Ariana Grande has confirmed the title of her highly anticipated new album! On Wednesday morning (January 17th), the pop star took to Instagram to share that her upcoming album will be titled Eternal Sunshine. She also revealed when fans can expect to hear the full album, March 8th.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with supportive comments, including one from Ariana's mother Joan Grande. "woooohoooo!!! here we f*cking go!!! you're incredible ... the album is perfection!!! so proud," she wrote. "Album of the year is here," one fan commented.

Grande also seemingly shared some of the album covers. Earlier this month, she revealed that the album will have multiple versions, in addition to the single cover for "yes, and?"