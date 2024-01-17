Ariana Grande Confirms New Album Title & Release Date
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 17, 2024
Ariana Grande has confirmed the title of her highly anticipated new album! On Wednesday morning (January 17th), the pop star took to Instagram to share that her upcoming album will be titled Eternal Sunshine. She also revealed when fans can expect to hear the full album, March 8th.
Fans immediately flooded the comments section with supportive comments, including one from Ariana's mother Joan Grande. "woooohoooo!!! here we f*cking go!!! you're incredible ... the album is perfection!!! so proud," she wrote. "Album of the year is here," one fan commented.
Grande also seemingly shared some of the album covers. Earlier this month, she revealed that the album will have multiple versions, in addition to the single cover for "yes, and?"
Last week, Grande revealed the first single from the album, which also marked her first new single release since 2021. The new song is an empowering dance track in which Grande addresses the criticism she's received about her professional and personal life over the past few years. The song was produced by Grande, Max Martin, and ILYA. If that house beat sounds a little familiar, that's because the song reportedly heavily interpolates Madonna's hit song "Vogue." Shortly after the song dropped, ILYA, one of the producers of the song, revealed that Grande wrote the lyrics of the song herself.
In addition to long-awaited new music, 2024 will also see Grande star in the highly-anticipated first part of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, which is set to hit theaters on November 27th, 2024.