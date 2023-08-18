Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Twin In Adorable New Photos

Khloe Kardashian shared some adorable new photos with her daughter True! On Thursday night (August 17th), The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a series of photos that feature the mother-daughter duo twinning in floral Dolce & Gabbana dresses while on a vacation in Italy. "L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," she wrote in the caption along with the English translation, "The love that moves the sun and the other stars."

The photos got some love from Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian. "This is the cutest picture I’ve ever seen ❤️," she said of the first photo which shows Khloe bending down to give her daughter a kiss.