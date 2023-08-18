Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Twin In Adorable New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 18, 2023
Khloe Kardashian shared some adorable new photos with her daughter True! On Thursday night (August 17th), The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a series of photos that feature the mother-daughter duo twinning in floral Dolce & Gabbana dresses while on a vacation in Italy. "L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," she wrote in the caption along with the English translation, "The love that moves the sun and the other stars."
The photos got some love from Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian. "This is the cutest picture I’ve ever seen ❤️," she said of the first photo which shows Khloe bending down to give her daughter a kiss.
Khloe co-parents True with her ex Tristan Thompson as well as to their newborn, Tatum, whom they welcomed via surrogate last summer. During a recent episode of season 3 of Hulu's The Kardashian, Khloe discussed her relationship with Thompson with her mother Kris Jenner. "Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said per People. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."
Khloe also revealed that she'd rather have Thompson watching their two children "than the nanny." Kris also shared that she came home one day to find Thompson making True breakfast, calling the moment "really cute."