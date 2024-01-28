WATCH: Paris Hilton Throws 'Sliving Under the Sea' Birthday Party For Son

Paris Hilton celebrated her son Phoenix's first birthday on Saturday (January 27) with a "Sliving Under The Sea" party theme to commemorate the child's first year! The reality TV star took to TikTok to share video footage of the set up, perfectly capturing life under the sea with a plethora of giant balloons, seashell props, gift bags, decorating tables, and more!

"What does everyone think of my 'Sliving Under The Sea' theme for Phoenix 1st birthday party," Hilton asked fans as she panned across the bright, blue, and bubbly scene that had "Phoenix" written all over it.

Instagram stories featuring the birthday boy himself offer an exclusive look into the adorable child's party as Hilton, in a whimsical blue gown, carries Phoenix, in a neutral fit with trendy white glasses to match, around the venue to greet his guests.

Speaking of guests, TV personality and singer Kelly Osbourne showed up to the party with her baby boy Sidney as the mother-son duo shared a sweet moment with Paris and Phoenix. Actress Rumer Willis also attended the event, among other celebrity guests, with her baby girl Louetta. The pair were sweetly welcomed into the extravagant event by the hostesses' with the mostest! Hilton shared snaps of each greeting to her instagram story along with photo and video footage of the set up, and precious moments with family and friends.