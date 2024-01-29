Kate Middleton Returns Home After Hospitalization
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 29, 2024
Kensington Palace has shared a new update on Kate Middleton's recovery process after she was hospitalized for stomach surgery last week. On Monday morning (January 29th), the palace revealed that the Princess of Wales had returned home following a stay at the hospital.
"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," a statement posted on Kate and Prince William's Instagram. "She is making good progress."
The statement continued, "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided." Kate and William also expressed gratitude for the support received from royal fans.
"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world," the statement concluded.
The Princess of Wales' stay at the London Clinic coincided with her father-in-law King Charles III's stay last Friday, January 26th. According to People, King Charles paid the Princess of Wales a visit before heading into his own surgery. Earlier that week, Buckingham Palace released an official statement about the monarch getting ready to undergo a "corrective procedure."
"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, the statement on Wednesday (January 24th) read. "His Majesty's condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."