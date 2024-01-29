Kate Middleton Returns Home After Hospitalization

Kensington Palace has shared a new update on Kate Middleton's recovery process after she was hospitalized for stomach surgery last week. On Monday morning (January 29th), the palace revealed that the Princess of Wales had returned home following a stay at the hospital.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," a statement posted on Kate and Prince William's Instagram. "She is making good progress."

The statement continued, "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided." Kate and William also expressed gratitude for the support received from royal fans.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world," the statement concluded.