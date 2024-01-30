4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US
By Jason Hall
January 30, 2024
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska Tuesday (January 30) morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in Chickaloon and centered at a depth of 9.7 kilometers (about 6.03 miles). An estimated 814 residents said they felt the earthquake as of Tuesday morning, the USGS reported.
Tuesday's earthquake is the latest of several to hit Alaska in recent months.
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Salcha on January 19, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 7.2 kilometers (about 4.47 miles).
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Port Alexander on January 12, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 73 kilometers (about 45.7 miles).
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.0 - 7 km SW of Chickaloon, Alaska https://t.co/8v64dDWhfE— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 30, 2024
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Adak -- which is located several hundred miles from Russia -- and centered at a depth of 33.2 kilometers (20 miles) on December 21. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was previously reported in Adak on October 16.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System confirmed that there was no tsunami threat in relation to the natural disaster in October. A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in Anchorage on October 6.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 4 km NNW of Anchorage, Alaska," the USGS wrote on its X account at the time. The earthquake was reported to be centered about three miles north of downtown Anchorage with a depth estimated to be about 25 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, which noted that the "event was reported as felt in the greater Anchorage area" and "reviewed by a seismologist."
In July, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake was reported to have struck near the Alaska Peninsula, causing a brief tsunami warning, the U.S. Geological Survey announced at the time. The natural disaster was reported to have struck about 55 miles southwest of Sand Point at around 10:48 p.m. on July 15.