4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska Tuesday (January 30) morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Chickaloon and centered at a depth of 9.7 kilometers (about 6.03 miles). An estimated 814 residents said they felt the earthquake as of Tuesday morning, the USGS reported.

Tuesday's earthquake is the latest of several to hit Alaska in recent months.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Salcha on January 19, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 7.2 kilometers (about 4.47 miles).

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Port Alexander on January 12, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 73 kilometers (about 45.7 miles).