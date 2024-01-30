Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, & More Revealed As 2024 Audie Awards Finalists
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 30, 2024
The Audio Publishers Association (APA) has announced the finalists for the 2024 Audie Awards on Tuesday, January 30th. The premier awards program will recognize distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment and this year's finalists include big names like Meryl Streep, Bono of U2, Dolly Parton, "Weird Al" Yankovic, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tom Hanks, and Michelle Williams for narrating Britney Spears' 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.
The winners will be revealed at the 2024 Audies Gala that will take place at The Avalon in Los Angeles on March 4th. For more information head to Audiopub.org/audie-awards and check out a list of the finalists below.
2024 AUDIE AWARDS FINALISTS
AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
All the Sinners Bleed
By S.A. Cosby
Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White
Published by Macmillan Audio
Inside Voice: My Obsession with How We Sound
Written and narrated by Lake Bell
Published by Pushkin Industries
Sing a Black Girl's Song
By Ntozake Shange, edited by Imani Perry, foreword by Tarana Burke
Narrated by Alfre Woodard, D. Woods, Regina Taylor, Lynn Whitfield, Okwui Okpokwasili, Ifa Bayeza, Imani Perry, Robin Miles, Tarana Burke, and Savannah Shange
Published by Hachette Audio
Surrender
Written and narrated by Bono
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Tom Lake
By Ann Patchett
Narrated by Meryl Streep
Published by HarperAudio
AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR
Behind the Seams
Written and narrated by Dolly Parton, Holly George-Warren, and Rebecca Seaver
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
La Finca: Love, Loss, and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island
Written and narrated by Corky Parker
Published by Lantern Audio
Making It So
Written and narrated by Patrick Stewart
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
A Place for Us
Written and narrated by Brandon J. Wolf
Published by Brilliance Publishing
Saved
Written and narrated by Benjamin Hall
Published by HarperAudio
BEST FICTION NARRATOR
Billie Fulford-Brown for The Last Lifeboat
By Hazel Gaynor
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Ethan Hawke for The Eyes and the Impossible
By Dave Eggers
Published by Listening Library
Marni Penning for Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry
By Sara Read
Published by Harlequin Audio
Meryl Streep for Tom Lake
By Ann Patchett
Published by HarperAudio
Eunice Wong for Land of Milk and Honey
By C Pam Zhang
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
BEST NON-FICTION NARRATOR
Edoardo Ballerini for The Art Thief
By Michael Finkel
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Dion Graham for King: A Life
By Jonathan Eig
Published by Macmillan Audio
Dion Graham for The Lost Sons of Omaha
By Joe Sexton
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Dion Graham for The Wager
By David Grann
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Michelle Williams for The Woman in Me
By Britney Spears
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
Diva 2.0: 12 Life Lessons from Me for You
Written and narrated by Sheryl Lee Ralph
Published by Recorded Books
The Light We Carry
Written and narrated by Michelle Obama
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Please Unsubscribe, Thanks!
Written and narrated by Julio Vincent Gambuto
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking
Written and narrated by Mehdi Hasan
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Wisdom of Morrie
By Morrie Schwartz, edited by Rob Schwartz
Narrated by Rob Schwartz and Steven Weber
Published by Blackstone Publishing
HUMOR
How to Survive History
By Cody Cassidy
Narrated by Dennis Boutsikaris
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Leslie F*cking Jones
Written and narrated by Leslie Jones, foreword by Chris Rock
Published by Hachette Audio
No One Leaves the Castle
By Christopher Healy
Narrated by Jessica Almasy
Published by HarperAudio
Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs
Written and narrated by Jamie Loftus
Published by Macmillan Audio
Uncle of the Year
By Andrew Rannells
Narrated by Andrew Rannells
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS
Harold and Maude
By Colin Higgins
Narrated by Barbara Rosenblat
Published by Blackstone Publishing
The Iliad
By Homer, translated by Emily Wilson
Narrated by Audra McDonald
Published by Audible Studios
The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece
By Tom Hanks
Narrated by Tom Hanks, with a full cast including Rita Wilson, Peter Gerety, Natalie Morales, Ego Nwodim, Nasim Pedrad, Connor Ratliff, Holland Taylor, Frankie Corzo, Hillary Huber, David Lee Huynh, Sean Patrick Hopkins, JD Jackson, January LaVoy, and Oliver Wyman
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Oliver Twist
By Charles Dickens, adapted by Marty Ross, presented by Sam Mendes
Narrated by Brian Cox, Daniel Kaluuya, Nicola Coughlan, Adeel Akhtar, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Kit Connor, Diane Morgan, Julia Davis, Nick Mohammed, Patricia Allison, Emilio Villa Muhammad, and Elijah Wolf
Published by Audible Studios
The Quest of the Silver Fleece
By W.E.B. Du Bois
Narrated by Bahni Turpin
Published by Blackstone Publishing with Skyboat Media
MIDDLE GRADE
Big Tree
By Brian Selznick
Narrated by Meryl Streep
Published by Scholastic Audio
Elf Dog and Owl Head
By M.T. Anderson
Narrated by Pete Cross
Published by Dreamscape Media
School Trip
By Jerry Craft
Narrated by Dereje Tarrant, Nile Bullock, Guy Lockard, Marc Thompson, Kaian Lilien, Dan Bittner, Ron Butler, Kim Mai Guest, Miles Harvey, January LaVoy, Robin Miles, Rebecca Soler, and Phoebe Strole
Published by HarperAudio
Simon Sort of Says
By Erin Bow
Narrated by Will Collyer
Published by Disney-Hyperion
What Happened to Rachel Riley?
By Claire Swinarski
Narrated by Ferdelle Capistrano, Alexandra Hunter, Karla Serrato, Gail Shalan, Reena Dutt, Caitlin Davies, Andrew Eiden, and Kirby Heyborne
Published by HarperAudio
MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE
Coleman Hill
By Kim Coleman Foote
Narrated by Bahni Turpin and Dion Graham
Published by Zando
The Ghost Sequences
By A.C. Wise
Narrated by Erica Sullivan, Traber Burns, Andrew Gibson, Bradford Hastings, Kate Mulligan, Kevin Kenerly, Alex Boyles, Krystal Hammond, Hillary Huber, and Emily Lawrence
Published by Blackstone Publishing
No Two Persons
By Erica Bauermeister
Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Braden Wright, Carol Jacobanis, Cassandra Campbell, Gabra Zackman, George Newbern, Jesse Vilinsky, Max Meyers, Rachel L. Jacobs, and Stephen Graybill
Published by Macmillan Audio
Sing Her Down
By Ivy Pochoda
Narrated by Frankie Corzo, Kimberly M. Wetherell, Sophie Amoss, and Victoria Villarreal
Published by Macmillan Audio
Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!
By David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker
Narrated by “Weird Al” Yankovic, Arne Schmidt, Barry Diller, Beau Bridges, Bill Hader, Bob Weiss, David Zucker, Dick Chudnow, Hunt Lowry, James Murray, Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, Jimmy Kimmel, Joe Praino, and a full cast
Published by Macmillan Audio
NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)
The Covenant of Water
Written and narrated by Abraham Verghese
Published by Recorded Books
It. Goes. So. Fast. - The Year of No Do-Overs
Written and narrated by Mary Louise Kelly
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Light We Carry
Written and narrated by Michelle Obama
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Making It So
Written and narrated by Patrick Stewart
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Sisters of the Lost Marsh
Written and narrated by Lucy Strange
Published by Scholastic Audio