Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, & More Revealed As 2024 Audie Awards Finalists

The Audio Publishers Association (APA) has announced the finalists for the 2024 Audie Awards on Tuesday, January 30th. The premier awards program will recognize distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment and this year's finalists include big names like Meryl Streep, Bono of U2, Dolly Parton, "Weird Al" Yankovic, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tom Hanks, and Michelle Williams for narrating Britney Spears' 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.

The winners will be revealed at the 2024 Audies Gala that will take place at The Avalon in Los Angeles on March 4th. For more information head to Audiopub.org/audie-awards and check out a list of the finalists below.

2024 AUDIE AWARDS FINALISTS

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

All the Sinners Bleed

By S.A. Cosby

Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White

Published by Macmillan Audio

Inside Voice: My Obsession with How We Sound

Written and narrated by Lake Bell

Published by Pushkin Industries

Sing a Black Girl's Song

By Ntozake Shange, edited by Imani Perry, foreword by Tarana Burke

Narrated by Alfre Woodard, D. Woods, Regina Taylor, Lynn Whitfield, Okwui Okpokwasili, Ifa Bayeza, Imani Perry, Robin Miles, Tarana Burke, and Savannah Shange

Published by Hachette Audio

Surrender

Written and narrated by Bono

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Tom Lake

By Ann Patchett

Narrated by Meryl Streep

Published by HarperAudio

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

Behind the Seams

Written and narrated by Dolly Parton, Holly George-Warren, and Rebecca Seaver

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

La Finca: Love, Loss, and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island

Written and narrated by Corky Parker

Published by Lantern Audio

Making It So

Written and narrated by Patrick Stewart

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

A Place for Us

Written and narrated by Brandon J. Wolf

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Saved

Written and narrated by Benjamin Hall

Published by HarperAudio

BEST FICTION NARRATOR

Billie Fulford-Brown for The Last Lifeboat

By Hazel Gaynor

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Ethan Hawke for The Eyes and the Impossible

By Dave Eggers

Published by Listening Library

Marni Penning for Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry

By Sara Read

Published by Harlequin Audio

Meryl Streep for Tom Lake

By Ann Patchett

Published by HarperAudio

Eunice Wong for Land of Milk and Honey

By C Pam Zhang

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

BEST NON-FICTION NARRATOR

Edoardo Ballerini for The Art Thief

By Michael Finkel

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Dion Graham for King: A Life

By Jonathan Eig

Published by Macmillan Audio

Dion Graham for The Lost Sons of Omaha

By Joe Sexton

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Dion Graham for The Wager

By David Grann

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Michelle Williams for The Woman in Me

By Britney Spears

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

Diva 2.0: 12 Life Lessons from Me for You

Written and narrated by Sheryl Lee Ralph

Published by Recorded Books

The Light We Carry

Written and narrated by Michelle Obama

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Please Unsubscribe, Thanks!

Written and narrated by Julio Vincent Gambuto

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking

Written and narrated by Mehdi Hasan

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Wisdom of Morrie

By Morrie Schwartz, edited by Rob Schwartz

Narrated by Rob Schwartz and Steven Weber

Published by Blackstone Publishing

HUMOR

How to Survive History

By Cody Cassidy

Narrated by Dennis Boutsikaris

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Leslie F*cking Jones

Written and narrated by Leslie Jones, foreword by Chris Rock

Published by Hachette Audio

No One Leaves the Castle

By Christopher Healy

Narrated by Jessica Almasy

Published by HarperAudio

Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs

Written and narrated by Jamie Loftus

Published by Macmillan Audio

Uncle of the Year

By Andrew Rannells

Narrated by Andrew Rannells

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS

Harold and Maude

By Colin Higgins

Narrated by Barbara Rosenblat

Published by Blackstone Publishing

The Iliad

By Homer, translated by Emily Wilson

Narrated by Audra McDonald

Published by Audible Studios

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece

By Tom Hanks

Narrated by Tom Hanks, with a full cast including Rita Wilson, Peter Gerety, Natalie Morales, Ego Nwodim, Nasim Pedrad, Connor Ratliff, Holland Taylor, Frankie Corzo, Hillary Huber, David Lee Huynh, Sean Patrick Hopkins, JD Jackson, January LaVoy, and Oliver Wyman

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Oliver Twist

By Charles Dickens, adapted by Marty Ross, presented by Sam Mendes

Narrated by Brian Cox, Daniel Kaluuya, Nicola Coughlan, Adeel Akhtar, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Kit Connor, Diane Morgan, Julia Davis, Nick Mohammed, Patricia Allison, Emilio Villa Muhammad, and Elijah Wolf

Published by Audible Studios

The Quest of the Silver Fleece

By W.E.B. Du Bois

Narrated by Bahni Turpin

Published by Blackstone Publishing with Skyboat Media

MIDDLE GRADE

Big Tree

By Brian Selznick

Narrated by Meryl Streep

Published by Scholastic Audio

Elf Dog and Owl Head

By M.T. Anderson

Narrated by Pete Cross

Published by Dreamscape Media

School Trip

By Jerry Craft

Narrated by Dereje Tarrant, Nile Bullock, Guy Lockard, Marc Thompson, Kaian Lilien, Dan Bittner, Ron Butler, Kim Mai Guest, Miles Harvey, January LaVoy, Robin Miles, Rebecca Soler, and Phoebe Strole

Published by HarperAudio

Simon Sort of Says

By Erin Bow

Narrated by Will Collyer

Published by Disney-Hyperion

What Happened to Rachel Riley?

By Claire Swinarski

Narrated by Ferdelle Capistrano, Alexandra Hunter, Karla Serrato, Gail Shalan, Reena Dutt, Caitlin Davies, Andrew Eiden, and Kirby Heyborne

Published by HarperAudio

MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE

Coleman Hill

By Kim Coleman Foote

Narrated by Bahni Turpin and Dion Graham

Published by Zando

The Ghost Sequences

By A.C. Wise

Narrated by Erica Sullivan, Traber Burns, Andrew Gibson, Bradford Hastings, Kate Mulligan, Kevin Kenerly, Alex Boyles, Krystal Hammond, Hillary Huber, and Emily Lawrence

Published by Blackstone Publishing

No Two Persons

By Erica Bauermeister

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Braden Wright, Carol Jacobanis, Cassandra Campbell, Gabra Zackman, George Newbern, Jesse Vilinsky, Max Meyers, Rachel L. Jacobs, and Stephen Graybill

Published by Macmillan Audio

Sing Her Down

By Ivy Pochoda

Narrated by Frankie Corzo, Kimberly M. Wetherell, Sophie Amoss, and Victoria Villarreal

Published by Macmillan Audio

Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!

By David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker

Narrated by “Weird Al” Yankovic, Arne Schmidt, Barry Diller, Beau Bridges, Bill Hader, Bob Weiss, David Zucker, Dick Chudnow, Hunt Lowry, James Murray, Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, Jimmy Kimmel, Joe Praino, and a full cast

Published by Macmillan Audio

NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)

The Covenant of Water

Written and narrated by Abraham Verghese

Published by Recorded Books

It. Goes. So. Fast. - The Year of No Do-Overs

Written and narrated by Mary Louise Kelly

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Light We Carry

Written and narrated by Michelle Obama

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Making It So

Written and narrated by Patrick Stewart

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Sisters of the Lost Marsh

Written and narrated by Lucy Strange

Published by Scholastic Audio