Tom Brady Reveals How He's Preparing For FOX Sports Gig

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady plans to share his "unique vision and perspective" when he begins his new gig as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst next season.

Brady, 46, addressed his upcoming role during an appearance on 'the Pat McAfee Show' Tuesday (January 30), which will include taking over for former NFL tight end Greg Olsen alongside Kevin Burkhardt as the network's top NFL booth.

“I’ve been out to Fox Studios a few times and done some really dry runs with Kevin, who’s tremendous at what he does. I’m super excited to join an amazing team,” Brady said.

“I’ve had 23 years of just observing, and I get to go on now and speak to a wider audience, and I used to use my body and my brain out there and people would see me, kind of lead the team down the field and now I get to do that in a different way using my voice,” he added.