Tom Brady Reveals How He's Preparing For FOX Sports Gig

By Jason Hall

January 30, 2024

Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady plans to share his "unique vision and perspective" when he begins his new gig as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst next season.

Brady, 46, addressed his upcoming role during an appearance on 'the Pat McAfee Show' Tuesday (January 30), which will include taking over for former NFL tight end Greg Olsen alongside Kevin Burkhardt as the network's top NFL booth.

“I’ve been out to Fox Studios a few times and done some really dry runs with Kevin, who’s tremendous at what he does. I’m super excited to join an amazing team,” Brady said.

“I’ve had 23 years of just observing, and I get to go on now and speak to a wider audience, and I used to use my body and my brain out there and people would see me, kind of lead the team down the field and now I get to do that in a different way using my voice,” he added.

Brady also praised Olsen, who has served as FOX Sports' lead analyst the past two seasons, during his interview with McAfee on Tuesday.

“I think Greg’s done an incredible job, I have so much respect for him, how he approaches his job. He’s super prepared in what he does, I think he does an incredible job every time he’s on, I love listening to him,” Brady said.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1, 2023. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

