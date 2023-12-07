Vanessa Hudgens Shares Stunning Photos From Wedding To Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are married! After the news broke last week, the actress is now sharing photos and sweet details from her special day which was celebrated at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico. “I knew that it was our place,” Hudgens told Vogue. “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

Hudgens continued, "I also knew I wanted to get married somewhere warm, and our window for getting married was so small because Cole’s [baseball] season is very long. I felt like ‘Mexico it is!’ I also wanted somewhere very spiritual. So I went to the hotel and got a really long tour, where I myself was not doing well, I was so hot and felt like I was going to faint. At the end of this very long tour, I was like ‘Where would we have our ceremony?’ and they were like ‘Oh, that would be at our museum’ and they said, ‘It’s 45 minutes into the jungle.’ I was thinking, ‘Okay, that sounds aggressive, but I guess I’ll give it a try.’”